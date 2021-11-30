Bergen Bagels: is this the best bagel shop in New York?

If there’s one thing everyone has an opinion about in New York City, it’s bagels. The everything bagel – a bagel made in-house at the bakery of your choice, comprising every type of seasoning they have (so usually a multitude of seeds, garlic, salt, onion and sometimes egg) – is a staple of any self-respecting New Yorker’s diet, and where you buy it matters.

The first thing that will help you sniff out a good bagel shop is the attitude of the staff. A really great bagel shop will be staffed entirely by people who look and speak to you as if you recently slaughtered their firstborn. The second someone at a bagel counter tells you to “take your time” as you briefly hesitate between a cinnamon bagel with strawberry cream cheese and a plain bagel with lox, you know you’re in the wrong place. Turn on your heel and walk out, without looking back.

Ideally, like a good diner, a quality bagel place should also have a samovar or an always-brewing pot of mediocre coffee. A bagel must be had with coffee, after all, but anyone worth their Himalayan salt knows that the coffee shouldn’t outshine the bagel. Like a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding, it should be there to bolster the main event and, above all, not distract.