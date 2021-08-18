Inside Politics: Boris Johnson’s Afghan resettlement scheme branded ‘woefully inadequate’

As Afghans continued fleeing, the Taliban convened its first press conference in an attempt to rebrand itself as a moderate force that can be trusted. But few, apart from some UK officials who have so far displayed concerning levels of trust in the group’s leadership, are buying what the militants are selling. Reports say local journalists and human rights workers are already being rounded up, while women are forced to leave work for home. Parliament meets today to debate the ongoing crisis, but critics say the time for talking has long passed. Away from Afghanistan, Rishi Sunak is again coming under pressure again over the pensions ‘triple lock’ and, in some more light-hearted news, Matt Hancock has become an unlikely TikTok star.

