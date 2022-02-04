Inside Politics: No 10 in meltdown as four top aides leave

Thursday was a day of resignations and departures. First Munira Mirza, Boris Johnson’s chief policy adviser, walked out of No 10 citing the prime minister’s “scurrilous” and untrue smear linking Keir Starmer to Jimmy Saville, as she launched a highly public attack on her former boss. Just hours later, and against the backdrop of a Met Police investigation into partygate, three more top aides were shown the door as the Big Dog fast-tracked Operation Scapegoat in an attempt to shore up his own position, in an apparent nod to Tory MPs calling for an overhaul of the No 10 operation. It was, however, the resignation of Paul Givan that will have the most material impact on people’s lives. The DUP MLA quit his post as first minister in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol, putting the power sharing executive on the brink of collapse as families across the country face the biggest drop in their living standards since records began as energy bills soar. The cost of living crisis makes the front of several papers and news websites again this morning after Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, set out some measures to help families struggling with bills. Elsewhere the PM and Priti Patel, the home secretary, have been accused of pushing misleading crime stats.

Inside the bubble

Commons action consists of a day of private members’ bills. First up at 9.30am is Andrew Rosindell Animals (Penalty Notices) Bill.