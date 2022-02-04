Boris Johnson news – live: Minister claims mass walk-out of PM’s top four aides shows he’s ‘taking charge’
Flurry of resignations in Downing Street include long-serving adviser Munira Mirza
Four key members of Boris Johnson’s team resigning on Thursday was the result of the prime minister “taking charge” in the wake of Partygate, a minister has claimed.
Energy minister Greg Hands said on Friday: “The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.”
Mr Johnson’s director of policy Munira Mirza was the first one to quit yesterday, telling her boss his Jimmy Savile smear against Sir Keir Starmer was “inappropriate and partisan”.
It has been reported that her shock resignation sparked a clear out of No 10 as Boris Johnson tried to take back control of events.
Chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and private secretary Martin Reynolds also joined the chaotic exits as experts dubbed these moves to be “rats leaving the sinking ship”.
Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has been tipped as Mr Johnson’s most likely successor if he is forced from office.
Fifth aide leaves as No 10 as exodus continues
Another aide to Boris Johnson has quit her job as the exodus from No 10 Downing Street continues.
Policy unit member Elena Narozanski is the fifth government official to walk out in the space of 24 hours, Conservative Home reports.
Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister's chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, have already left.
Two other key advisers to Mr Johnson - press chief Jack Doyle and policy chief Munira Mirza - have also called quit.
Tories win Southend West by-election in poll prompted by Sir David Amess killing
The Conservatives have held on to the seat of Southend West following a by-election triggered by the killing of Sir David Amess.
In a contest that Labour and the Liberal Democrats along with other mainstream political parties, chose not to contest, Tory candidate Anna Firth ran out as a comfortable winner with 86% of the vote.
Read the full story here:
Tories win Southend West by-election in poll prompted by Sir David Amess killing
Anna Firth won the contest with 86% of the vote.
Minister attempts to claim resignation of four advisers shows Boris Johnson is ‘taking charge’
Government minister Greg Hands has attempted to claim the resignations of key advisers in Boris Johnson’s inner circle demonstrates the prime minister is “taking charge”.
The remarks — echoed by some Tory MPs loyal to the prime minister on social media — follow an evening of turmoil at the top of government, with the departure of No 10’s director and of communications, and head of policy.
Read the full story from Ashley Cowburn here:
Minister attempts to claim resignation of four advisers shows PM is ‘taking charge’
But Tory grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind says PM is now ‘toxic’
Tory MP: PM needs to ‘ship up or shape out’
Tory MP Huw Merriman has said that Boris Johnson needed to improve or leave Downing Street for good.
In a slightly mixed up warning to the PM, Mr Merriman said: “We all know that if the prime minister doesn’t ship up, then they have to shape out [sic], and that’s exactly what happened when this prime minister took over.”
He added that he was “deeply troubled by what’s going on.”
Downing street resignations are PM ‘taking charge’, claims minister
Four senior aides resigning at 10 Downing Street are the result of the prime minister “taking charge”, energy minister Greg Hands has claimed.
Speaking on Sky news, Mr Hands said Boris Johnson was making changes to his top team in the way of Sue Gray’s report on Partygate.
“Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted,” Greg Hands said.
“The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.
“The Sue Gray report update said that there were failing at the top of the operation. This is the Prime Minister taking charge.
“This is a wider issue than just the Sue Gray report. This is about saying we need changes at No 10, which is what the Prime Minister said on Monday.”
Tory whips are braced for ministerial resignations, Telegraph reports
Tory whips are preparing for ministerial resignations, The Daily Telegraph has reported.
The paper reports that Alex Chalk, the Solicitor General, could be someone who could quit soon because of unhappiness over how Partygate was handled.
It comes as four senior aides left Downing Street yesterday, with one blasting Boris Johnson’s “inappropriate and partisan” attack on Keir Starmer.
Watchdog criticises Boris Johnson and Priti Patel for ‘misleading’ claims about crime
In case you missed it...
Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have been criticised by the statistics watchdog for “misleading” claims that crime has fallen under their leadership.
The prime minister claimed in the House of Commons last week that the government had “been cutting crime by 14 percent”.
Read the full piece here:
Watchdog accuses Boris Johnson and Priti Patel of ‘misleading’ claims on crime levels
PM falsely claimed crime had fallen by 14 per cent while responding to Sue Gray report on No 10 parties
Pen Farthing’s dog scandal: What you need to know
Boris Johnson ringed in the new year with a rocky start and trouble seems to be increasing for the prime minister after four top No 10 officials resigned on Thursday.
Political commentators, however, have also pegged the Pen Farthing animal evacuation as a political controversy that could have marked the beginning of the end of Mr Johnson’s time at Downing Street.
The PM has been accused of lying to the public after new evidence emerged suggesting he personally authorised the controversial evacuation of 173 dogs and cats from Afghanistan.
Mr Johnson had previously said on 7 December last year that it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened to have the animals evacuated and that he had “no influence on that particular case”. “Nor would that be right,” he added.
Jon Stone reports on the Pen Farthing controversy here
The parting shot from the last of PM's ‘old band’ may signal the end
The Independent’s associate editor Sean O’Grady writes how an attack carries a lot more weight when delivered by a long-time ally, referring to Munira Mirza’s resignation and cited the example of when Geoffrey Howe turned on Margaret Thatcher in 1990.
After about 15 years of association with the old monster, on and off, through City Hall to Downing Street, she’s [Munira Mirza] finally had enough. The Jimmy Savile smear on Keir Starmer was too much for her.
It’s difficult to believe that after all she’s put up with, all the stuff about letter boxes, picanninies, bum boys in tank tops, that this admittedly exceptionally offensive quip was the one thing that she found so inhuman she had to leave the building. It’s more, perhaps, a case of this being the straw that finally broke the camel’s back. Anyway, she’s out.
Read the full analysis here
Full text of Munira Mirza’s resignation letter: ‘You did not apologise’
Munira Mirza, a Boris Johnson loyalist and Downing Street’s Head of Policy, stunned No 10 on Thursday with her resignation, citing the PM’s stand on Sir Keir Starmer.
Ms Mirza pointed to the smear against Sir Starmer and said it was “desperately sad” that the prime minister had let himself down with a “scurrilous accusation”.
Dear Prime Minister,
It is with great regret that I am writing to resign as your Head of Policy.
You are aware of the reason for my decision: I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice. There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the normal cut-and-thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.
You can read the full resignation letter here
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies