✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘toxic’ even to his allies, says Malcom Rifkind

Four key members of Boris Johnson’s team resigning on Thursday was the result of the prime minister “taking charge” in the wake of Partygate, a minister has claimed.

Energy minister Greg Hands said on Friday: “The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.”

Mr Johnson’s director of policy Munira Mirza was the first one to quit yesterday, telling her boss his Jimmy Savile smear against Sir Keir Starmer was “inappropriate and partisan”.

It has been reported that her shock resignation sparked a clear out of No 10 as Boris Johnson tried to take back control of events.

Chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and private secretary Martin Reynolds also joined the chaotic exits as experts dubbed these moves to be “rats leaving the sinking ship”.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has been tipped as Mr Johnson’s most likely successor if he is forced from office.