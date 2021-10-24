Two in three people think Boris Johnson’s government has botched the energy and supply crises which have seen firms collapse and empty supermarket shelves, exclusive polling for The Independent has found.

The same survey found the majority of voters are “not confident” about the prime minister’s handling of the economy, as his chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares to set out his Budget plans next week.

Some 64 per cent of voters said the government has handled the country’s supply chain problems and lorry driver shortages “badly”, according to the survey by Savanta ComRes.