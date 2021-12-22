Inside Politics: No new Covid restrictions before Christmas

Christmas is on. There will be no new restrictions before the big day, Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday. But he again warned that fresh curbs could be implemented in the days following. Elsewhere, the top civil servant initially put in charge of investigating Downing Street parties has been accused of misleading officials. Meanwhile Liz Truss, the foreign secretary now in charge of Brexit talks, has been accused by opposition parties of using her new responsibilities to jockey for a future Tory leadership contest.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: