Inside Politics: Delayed surgery fears and PM faces fresh pressure on tax hikes

A rather quiet start to the day in Westminster burst into life as Angela Rayner, filling in for Covid-hit Keir Starmer, faced off against a refreshed-looking Boris Johnson at PMQs. Labour’s deputy herself brought plenty of energy to proceedings as she held Johnson’s feet to the fire on his stewardship of the economy, using her razor-sharp wit to neutralise the PM’s attacks. Johnson spent part of the session defending planned tax rises amid a looming cost of living crisis, and judging by today’s papers and news websites his revitalized appearance might not last long. Jacob Rees-Mogg is reported to have urged Johnson and Rishi Sunak to think again about a planned hike in NI contributions. Elsewhere, the PM confirmed in a statement to the House that England will stay with plan B Covid measures despite warnings from health leaders that surgeries are at risk of being delayed or cancelled.

Inside the bubble

Commons sits from 9.30am. First up is DCMS questions, followed by attorney general questions at 10.10am. Later, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will give his weekly business statement. After that, the main business is a backbench debate on Russia’s “grand strategy” and the UK’s response. Tory MP Christian Wakeford has an adjournment debate on anti-Semitism at Bristol University.