The opening banter between Boris Johnson and his new press secretary, Guto Harri, was of such quality it might have been scripted by Armando Iannucci or Ricky Gervais. The exchanges could have easily passed between Alan Partridge and Sidekick Simon, or back and forth from David Brent to Gareth Keenan in The Office. Or indeed any pair of middle-aged blokes of a certain age and certain mien. Apparently, according an account given to the press by Harri, it went like this:

The prime minister’s new head of communications, Guto Harri: “Prime minister; Guto Harri reporting for duty."

The prime minister (stands up behind desk and starts to give salute): “What am I doing? I should take the knee for you”.