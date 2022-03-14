Is Boris Johnson really going to bring back fracking?
An ‘energy independence plan’ will hint at lifting the ban on shale gas exploration – but that does not mean drilling will begin, writes Rob Merrick
Tory hearts began to beat a bit faster when, asked if fracking is coming back because of the energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war, No 10 pledged to “look at all options”.
For some reason, drilling for shale gas – like grammar schools, measuring in pounds and inches and being beastly to the BBC – is an issue that excites many Conservatives in a way bewildering to most people.
Combine that with a prime minister still battling for his political future, even if Russia’s invasion has temporarily stabilised his position, and it is no surprise that the ban on fracking is now in doubt.
