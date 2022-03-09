The return of fracking will be explored as part of plans to boost the UK’s energy security following the invasion of Ukraine, No 10 says.

An “energy security strategy” – to be set out by Boris Johnson next week – will consider lifting the current ban on drilling for shale gas.

“It’s clear that we need to move away from reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, so everybody would expect the prime minister to look at all option”, his spokesman said.

The move – which will be popular with many Tory backbenchers – follows the announcement that the UK will ban Russian oil imports to tighten the financial screw on Moscow.

The hunt is now on for alternative sources of energy that are “less vulnerable to the whims of a dictator”, as one government source has put it, in reference to Vladimir Putin.

Trial fracking sites in Lancashire that are due to be concreted over in just one week’s time could now be used for further research, it has emerged.

However, experts strongly dispute whether fracking can meaningfully contribute to having more diversified energy sources, given the difficulty of extracting the UK’s reserves.

Iain Conn, the former boss of the energy firm Centrica boss Iain Conn warned it will would not be “possible to drill enough wells to be able to make a material difference to the UK’s supplies”.

The new strategy could also the Conservatives loosen their opposition to onshore windfarms, by relaxing current restrictions.