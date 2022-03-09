Boris Johnson today rejected calls to offer more help on energy cost, as Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that war in Ukraine could force a further £1,000 spike in household bills this autumn.

At prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons, Starmer called for “urgent” help for households and an expansion of nuclear and renewable power, funded by a windfall tax on oil companies.

But the PM mocked him for reversing Labour’s previous opposition to nuclear, and warned that additional taxes on oil giants - which have earned bumper profits as prices spiral upwards - would simply be passed on to consumers.

“Protecting energy profits, not working people,” responded the Labour leader. “Doesn’t that say it all?

“Britain can’t afford another crisis like this. We need to improve our long-term energy security.”

The Labour leader called on Johnson to sweep aside Tory opposition to onshore wind farms, which he said could produce enough power to completely replace Russian gas in the UK energy mix.

He said that chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £9bn package of assistance with energy costs was designed on the assumption that the £700 hike in average energy bills due in April would be followed by a rapid return to more normal levels.

But Starmer said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions imposed in response, will mean another £1,000 a year on bills from October, which could bring the average household’s annual expenditure close to £3,000.