Ukraine news - live: US says Poland’s jet offer ‘not tenable’ as Russia pledges five humanitarian corridors
The corridors are expected to lead civilians out of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol
Russia has promised to allow five humanitarian corridors to be formed to let people flee major cities under attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
The firing of weapons in Ukraine will stop from 7am GMT (10am Moscow time) on Wednesday, Russian news agency Tass cited a senior Kremlin official as saying.
The corridors will lead out of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol – said Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre.
He was quoted as saying: “Given the deteriorating humanitarian situation ... Russia will observe a regime of silence from 10 am Moscow time on March 9 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors.”
It comes after several attempts to establish safe exits out of cities and towns under siege have failed.
Putin could ramp up the conflict in Ukraine as international sanctions are “unlikely” to deter him, the U.S. warned.
His troops’ failures, such as the unsuccessful attempts to capture Kyiv, are also unlikely to discourage him – Avril Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, told a House of Representatives hearing.
Japan sends bulletproof vests in defence equipment to Ukraine
Japan’s ministry of defence said it is sending bulletproof vests and helmets to Ukraine as it continues to make “every effort to assist Ukraine”.
Visuals showed huge packages being loaded on the KC-767 aircraft at Komaki Air base.
This is the first time Japan has sent bulletproof vests abroad.
IMF mulls $1.4 billion funds for Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund’s executive board is likely to approve $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine as it looks to help the country against Russian invasion, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said.
The funding could be approved on Wednesday, in a major boost to the conflict-marred country.
This funding is over and above the $700 million sent to Ukraine by the IMF in December and $2.7 billion in emergency reserves it gets as part of IMF allocation in August.
“The war had delivered a shock to the world economy, sending energy and food prices higher, displacing millions of people and eroding business confidence,” the IMF official said.
Kamala Harris to visit Poland, Romania this week
Vice president Kamala Harris is set to visit Ukraine’s neighbouring countries Poland and Romania later this week, president Joe Biden announced on Tuesday.
Mr Biden also assured unwavering defence aid to the country under war for a fortnight now.
“We’ve provided more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Shipments of defensive weapons are arriving in Ukraine every day from the United States,” the president said.
Mariupol in 'catastrophic situation’ as corpses found in the streets
Mariupol, a city of 430,000 is witnessing a humanitarian crisis amid failing evacuation efforts, leading to starving people to break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water.
The streets have corpses lying around and thousands continue to take shelter in basements as Russian shells show no signs of abating.
“Why shouldn’t I cry? I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children,” said Goma Janna in the city under attack.
Mariupol is in a “catastrophic situation”, Ukrainian deputy prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Zelensky ‘cools down’ on Nato demand: Report
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said that since Nato is not ready to accept Ukraine into its fold, he has “cooled down” on this demand of his.
“I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago, after we understood that … NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine. The alliance is afraid of controversial things and confrontation with Russia,” Mr Zelensky said in an interview on ABC News.
Mr Zelensky also said he is “ready for a dialogue” signalling willingness to talk about Russia’s major demands of change in Ukraine’s constitution to reject any intention to enter NATO as well as recognize Crimea as part of Russia and the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.
IAEA loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems
The data transmission from Chernobyl nuclear power plant is lost to the UN watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
The IAEA said “remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost”.
The staff at Chernobyl plant “had access to food and water, and medicine to a limited extent.”
“However, the situation for the staff was worsening. It asked the IAEA to lead the international support needed to prepare a plan for replacing the current personnel and for providing the facility with an effective rotation system,” the IAEA said.
“I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety. I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there,” the IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said.
At least 1,335 civilians casualties in Russia-Ukraine war: UN body
At least 1,335 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country began on 24 February, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission said.
A total of 38 children have been killed and 71 have been injured, the agency said.
What is a humanitarian no-fly zone and could it save lives in Ukraine?
Joe Biden has ruled out enforcing such a move but is under mounting pressure, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Former Miss Ukraine says Joe Biden must do more to help her country
Miss Ukraine 2018 Veronika Didusenko said that the US and other Western leaders should impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and provide the country with more weapons.
Ms Didusenko, who fled her homeland with her 7-year-old son in recent days, spoke with reporters in Los Angeles from women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred’s office on International Women’s Day.
“On my many-day journey to the southwestern border of Ukraine, there was no place where sirens would not sound, where rockets and bombs would not explode,” said Ms Didusenko.
“In order to get to the safe place with my son at a home of friends who could help us, we had to travel through four countries: Moldova, Romania, Luxembourg, and Switzerland,” she explained.
“I went to the US Embassy in Luxembourg to apply for a Visa for my son. I had a Visa, which has been issued to me some time ago, but when I applied for a Visa last week for my son, the Visa for my son to travel with me to the United States was denied.
“Therefore, I had to leave my son with my friends in Geneva until I return at the end of this week.”
‘My country was peaceful’: Ukraine’s first lady describes ‘impossible’ destruction of war
It is “impossible” to convey the scale of destruction and disbelief over the last week in Ukraine, according to an impassioned letter posted by Olena Zelenskaya, the country’s first lady.
“It was impossible to believe what happened a little over a week ago. My country was peaceful, and cities, towns, and villages were full of ordinary life,” she wrote in Ukrainian on Instagram on Tuesday. “
Ukraine’s first lady describes ‘impossible’ destruction of war on Instagram
First lady accuses Russia of targeting civilians
