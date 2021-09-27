Inside Politics: Johnson to put army ‘on standby’ as petrol stations run dry

Is it time to send in the army? That’s a call Boris Johnson could well make later today as the ongoing supply chain crisis worsens and petrol stations begin to run dry. Cabinet meets to discuss plans for soldiers to drive tankers to forecourts. Elsewhere, Labour conference continues following a difficult Sunday for party leader Keir Starmer.

Inside the bubble

The prime minister holds an emergency cabinet meeting this morning to discuss Britain’s fuel supply crisis. Elsewhere, the Labour conference continues with a number of set-piece speeches from the main stage. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is among the big names to address the conference at 12pm.