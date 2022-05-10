Inside Politics: ‘I’m different’

Keir Starmer does not look like a betting man. But yesterday the Labour leader took a huge gamble by offering to resign if he receives a fine over ‘Beergate’. His fate is now in the hands of Durham Police, which came under huge pressure to reinvestigate the miner hall gathering in April last year. Today, all eyes are on the Queen’s Speech as the government sets out its legislative agenda for the next parliament.

Inside the bubble

The main event is the state opening of parliament, at 11.30am, followed by the Queen’s speech. The House of Commons then meets at 2.30pm. This starts with jolly speeches from two backbenchers, “one a relative newcomer and the other a long-serving MP”, who propose and second the “loyal address” to the Queen. Then Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson speak, beginning six days of debate on the government’s legislative programme – so no Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow.