As our current and future PMs have shown, it’s never too late for dressing up

Jumping at the chance to get into character, Will Gore gets garish for an Eighties-themed party

Friday 02 September 2022 13:12
<p>Cop a load of that: Boris Johnson plays policeman </p>

Cop a load of that: Boris Johnson plays policeman

(Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Dressing up is all the rage. You’ve got Boris Johnson, outgoing PM, joining the police to raid a house in south London – much to the surprise of the occupants. Meanwhile, the probable next occupant of 10 Downing Street, Liz Truss, has been sighted as a tank commander and various iterations of a Margaret Thatcher lookalike. And in California there is poor old Leonardo di Caprio dressing up as a 25-year-old to keep in step with his youthful other half.

It’s all good for a laugh of course, but really, who doesn’t like to don a uniform from time to time, or make as if they’re a figure from history (avoid the Nazis)? Especially in these challenging times we all need some catharsis, so if channelling an officer of the law is your thing, well eat your heart out and ignore the haters.

For children, dressing up is practically de rigueur, encouraged as it is by the myriad companies that will be delighted to sell your little darlings any number of flammable superhero outfits over the internet.

