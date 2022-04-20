Inside Politics: ‘Absolute baloney’

How to drum up support among MPs to stave off a potentially damaging vote on your conduct? Give the BBC another good kicking, of course. Boris Johnson last night accused Auntie of being more critical of his government’s Rwanda plan for asylum seekers than Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Getting stuck into the Beeb might gee up the troops but it will not make Thursday’s vote on whether to investigate the PM for allegedly misleading parliament go away. Back benchers who have stayed silent on the Partygate scandal must now decide if they are with the Big Dog or not.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 11.30am with Cop26 questions to Alok Sharma, followed by PMQs at noon. After that is any urgent questions or statements. Later, MPs will consider changes made by the Lords to the Subsidy Control Bill, Building Safety Bill and Nationality and Borders Bill.