Inside Politics: Running out of oil
Partygate investigation concludes with no further fines for Boris Johnson and Washington says there will be no US-UK trade deal if London takes unilateral action on Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol, writes Matt Mathers
They think it’s all over. It nearly is: the Wagatha Christie trial has finished and we now wait for a verdict on a battle that has gripped the nation for days. The Met Police has reached its own conclusion on the Partygate scandal – issuing a total of 126 fines but no more for Boris Johnson. It looks like it’s not over for the prime minister.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is not sitting.
