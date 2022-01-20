Inside Politics: Boris Johnson survives defection and assault from top Tory

Christian Wakeford appears to have inadvertently thrown the Big Dog a bone. The Bury South MP’s defection to Labour, announced just minutes before one of the most explosive PMQs sessions in recent memory, rallied the Tory troops on the back benches and derailed the immediate plot to out Boris Johnson. That is the narrative being pushed by allies of the prime minister this morning. But unity was perhaps not the first word that sprung to mind yesterday as Johnson was knifed in the front not once, but twice, after senior Tory David Davis landed a devastating blow on his boss towards the end of the session, telling him: “In the name of God, go”. Is the PM on borrowed time? Many Tories say they are reserving judgement on his future until the Sue Gray report, which will now hear from Dominic Cummings, is published next week. Reports say it will be more critical of the PM than expected. Away from partygate, the end of Covid plan B restrictions have been announced with Savid Javid, the health secretary, saying Omicron may be in retreat but that the pandemic is not over yet.

Inside the bubble

Commons action kicks off at 9.30am with international trade questions. After that, Jacob Rees-Mogg gives his weekly statement to the house. Later, any urgent questions or other statements and the main business will be two back bench debates on China’s treatment of the Uyghur people and the second on lawfare in the court system.