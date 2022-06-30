Inside Politics: Game, set, match

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu crashed out of Wimbledon yesterday in a bad day for British tennis. Is Boris Johnson on set to lose game, set and match at the next election? Our exclusive poll today suggests so.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway from 9.30am with transport questions followed by any urgent questions. Mark Spencer has the weekly business statement after any other ministerial statements and a procedure committee statement. Then the main business will be backbench debates on Iran’s nuclear program and Pride in the UK.