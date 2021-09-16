The gambler has reshuffled the pack. Following days of intense speculation, Boris Johnson finally carried out his long-awaited cabinet clear out. Gavin Williamson, one of a number of jokers in Johnson’s deck, finally got the boot. More on the ins and outs of yesterday’s events below. Elsewhere, Britain has entered into a security pact with the US and Australia to counter China and the PM’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former diplomat says.

Inside the bubble

More ministerial changes are expected later today. There are two backbench debates on the role and the response of the devolved administrations to COP26 and reforms to the criminal justice system to better respond to families bereaved by public disasters. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, appears at the Northern Ireland affairs committee at 9.30am to answer questions on the government’s handling of Troubles legacy issues.