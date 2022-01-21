Inside Politics: Big Dog’s future ignites Tory civil war

Boris Johnson faces the most perilous weekend of his premiership since the last most perilous weekend of his premiership last weekend. With No 10 facing accusations by rebel MPs trying to organise a no confidence vote that government whips have been “blackmailing” them to back the Big Dog — and the emergence of an email showing aides were in fact warned about the Downing Street lockdown garden party — it doesn’t seem like an exaggeration to say the government is now in full-on crisis mode (as if it wasn’t before). Rebel MPs now have a weekend to regroup before coming back to Westminster to plot their next move, with Sue Gray’s partygate investigation expected to be published in the first half of the week. But regardless of what that investigation concludes, and with Johnson refusing to resign, it appears that the Tory Party is now locked in a civil war between the PM’s loyalists and those who want him out of the door. It has now been a full 51 days since the first report of a lockdown-busting gathering emerged and it seems there is no end in sight to the partygate scandal.

Inside the bubble

Commons proceedings get underway at 9.30am with a day of private members’ bill. First up is Tory MP Peter Gibson’s Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles (Safeguarding and Road Safety) Bill. Later, Labour’s Fleur Anderson has an adjournment debate on the impact of unsafe cladding in her Putney constituency.