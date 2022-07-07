Inside Politics: It’s over, Boris

Are you out of work at the minute or looking to change jobs? You could be in luck. There are dozens of vaccines at the UK government. No skills or abilities required – just blind loyalty. The writing is on the wall for Boris Johnson, who continues to cling on despite an avalanche of ministerial resignations.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with DCMS questions at 9.30am. This is followed by attorney general questions to Suella Braverman. After that comes any urgent questions and ministerial statements. Later, Commons leader Mark Spencer has the weekly business statement. The main business will be debates on economic crime law enforcement resourcing and alcohol duty. Labour MP Wayne David has an adjournment debate on dangerous dogs.