Inside Politics: Cost of living crunch

Is Rishi Sunak about to announce measures to help with the cost of living crisis? Today’s papers contain plenty of briefings about what the chancellor might or might not do to ease the burden on families who are struggling to pay their fuel, food and energy bills. Labour will today keep up the pressure on the government to act as it forces a vote on an emergency budget. Elsewhere, an unnamed Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: