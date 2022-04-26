Inside Politics: ‘Out of ideas’

Is Twitter set for lift off? Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla founder, who describes himself as a free speech “absolutist”, has snapped up the social media giant in a multibillion dollar deal. The move is already sparking a lively debate about what direction he could take the platform in, with concerns that a lack of content moderation could lead to further hate speech. Back in Westminster, Boris Johnson this morning will try to relaunch his government’s plans to tackle the cost of living crisis with just over a week to go until May’s election, as he seeks to move the conversation on from the Partygate scandal.

