Inside Politics: Cabinet clashes on cost of living response

Boris Johnson faces his final Prime Minister’s Questions of the parliamentary session today, where Keir Starmer is likely to go in hard on the government’s response – or lack thereof – to the cost of living crisis. Rising prices were the focus of yesterday’s cabinet meeting, which ended with little agreement between ministers on what measures could be introduced to ease the squeeze on families across the country. Reports this morning say Russia has cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

Inside the bubble

Politics commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: