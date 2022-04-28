Inside Politics: ‘Sackable offence’

A male Tory MP recently watched porn on his mobile phone in front of female colleagues in parliament. While in the Commons chamber, where proceedings are often broadcast live. Yes, you read that correctly. That is the explosive – and let’s face it, disturbing – claim made by female Conservatives yesterday in the latest sleaze scandal to hit Westminster. An investigation is now underway and parliament’s reputation further sullied as MPs prepare to head back to their constituencies ahead of the Queen’s Speech.

Inside the bubble

Proceedings in the Commons get underway with Defra questions at 9.30am, followed by any urgent questions or statements. After that parliament will be prorogued until the Queen’s Speech on 10 May.