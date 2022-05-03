Inside Politics: ‘Finest hour’

Ronnie O’Sullivan cemented his status as the greatest ever snooker player last night with a win over Judd Trump in the World Championship final. The Rocket has now equalled Stephen Hendry’s modern-era record of seven wins at the hallowed Crucible theatre in Sheffield. Early indications suggest the government remains snookered in its efforts to deter people from crossing the Channel. As crossings resume following a recent patch of bad weather, a poll finds most asylum seekers and migrants aren’t deterred by the threat of being deported to Rwanda. Later today, Boris Johnson will become the first western leader to address Ukraine’s parliament as he pledges more military aid.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is not sitting.