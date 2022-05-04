Inside Politics: ‘Mud-slinging’

It’s still on. Liverpool moved a step closer to a historic quadruple of trophies with a win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final last night. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds now face a final showdown with either local rivals Man City or Real Madrid in the final. Could Thursday be the final time Boris Johnson leads the Tories into an election? The 5 May polls could give the first real insight as to how much anger there is among voters over the Partygate scandal, potentially sparking calls for the PM to resign. Keir Starmer, meanwhile, is under pressure to get results in red wall seats.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: