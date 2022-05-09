Inside Politics: Get Brexit done

Monday 09 May 2022 08:39
Comments
<p>Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to nominate a deputy First Minister to allow the resumption of fully functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland. (PA)</p>

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to nominate a deputy First Minister to allow the resumption of fully functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland. (PA)

(PA Wire)

Brexit is back…again. The Northern Ireland protocol is front and centre of the news agenda once more following the assembly elections last week. The DUP is refusing to enter government unless the protocol is scrapped, as London and Brussels engage in another war of words over the controversial trading arrangements.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is not sitting.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in