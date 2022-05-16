Inside Politics: NI talks

Boris Johnson is in Northern Ireland for talks about the Brexit protocol. Elsewhere, Priti Patel, the home secretary, is coming under fire after repeatedly overriding Home Office legal advice on immigration and asylum cases, adding to record costs for the taxpayer.

Inside the bubble

Commons actions gets underway at 2.30pm. with levelling up questions, followed by any UQs or statements. The main business will be more debate on the Queen’s Speech. Today’s topic is “making Britain the best place to grow up and grow old.” Tory MP Sarah Atherton has an adjournment debate on Wrexham’s bid for the UK city of culture.