Inside Politics: NI talks

Prime minister Boris Johnson to hold Brexit protocol talks in Northern Ireland and urge DUP to get back to work, writes Matt Mathers

Monday 16 May 2022 08:27
<p>Boris Johnson has been warned by the EU not to violate Britain’s international treaty obligations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson is in Northern Ireland for talks about the Brexit protocol. Elsewhere, Priti Patel, the home secretary, is coming under fire after repeatedly overriding Home Office legal advice on immigration and asylum cases, adding to record costs for the taxpayer.

Inside the bubble

Commons actions gets underway at 2.30pm. with levelling up questions, followed by any UQs or statements. The main business will be more debate on the Queen’s Speech. Today’s topic is “making Britain the best place to grow up and grow old.” Tory MP Sarah Atherton has an adjournment debate on Wrexham’s bid for the UK city of culture.

