Inside Politics: Boris Johnson ‘blocking windfall tax’

Rebekah Vardy says she’ll quit the UK for the US due to the furore over her disastrous libel action against Coleen Rooney. Perhaps she could look after Rishi Sunak’s California pad for a while? The chancellor might also feel as though fleeing the country could be a sensible thing to do, as he comes under fire from top Tories over his response to the cost of living crisis.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Transport Questions at 9.30am, followed by the weekly parliamentary business statement from Commons, Leader Mark Spencer. After that and any other urgent questions or statements, the PM will lead two general debates: one on transport and the other on NATO and international security - then Tory MP Peter Aldous has an adjournment debate on railway lines in East Suffolk.