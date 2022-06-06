Inside Politics: All eyes and ears on Sir Graham Brady

The rain clouds are back after a glorious weekend of sunshine. Boris Johnson will try to make the political weather this week with announcements aimed at getting his faltering premiership back on track. But his interventions will be washed away by a tide of questions about a confidence vote on his leadership. Reports this morning say an announcement could be made within hours.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with work and pensions questions at 2.30pm, followed by any urgent questions or statements. MPs will then go through the second reading of the National Security Bill, which is aimed at modernising British espionage laws. Labour MP Dan Carden has an adjournment debate on the hospitality industry in Liverpool.