Inside Politics: Network fail
Rail strikes set to go ahead in row over pay and conditions and byelection candidates omit any mention of Boris Johnson in campaign literature, writes Matt Mathers
Travel chaos continued over the weekend, with Heathrow asking airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules for Monday due to mounting problems with its suitcase handling. Will Boris Johnson’s baggage cost the Tories at two byelections later this week? Candidates in the contests are not mentioning him in campaign literature. Rail strikes look certain to go ahead with no resolution found on pay and conditions.
Inside the bubble
Commons action gets underway with Home Office questions at 2.30pm. After that comes the second reading of the High Speed Rail Bill.
