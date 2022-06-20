Inside Politics: Network fail

Travel chaos continued over the weekend, with Heathrow asking airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules for Monday due to mounting problems with its suitcase handling. Will Boris Johnson’s baggage cost the Tories at two byelections later this week? Candidates in the contests are not mentioning him in campaign literature. Rail strikes look certain to go ahead with no resolution found on pay and conditions.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with Home Office questions at 2.30pm. After that comes the second reading of the High Speed Rail Bill.