Inside Politics: Noisy court

Nicola Sturgeon sets out proposed date for second referendum as Boris Johnson contends with cabinet row on defence spending while at Nato summit, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 29 June 2022 08:28
Wimbledon is well underway, with Serena Williams and Harmony Tan serving up a cracking match in SW19 last night. Boris Johnson is contending with a noisy court at home, as defence secretary Ben Wallace ramps up calls for extra spending as the PM attends the Nato summit in Madrid. Elsewhere, Nicola Sturgeon has set out a proposed date for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:

