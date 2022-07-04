Inside Politics: Under pressure

Boris Johnson urged to set out what he knew and when about allegations against Chris Pincher and Starmer to give Brexit speech, writes Matt Mathers

Monday 04 July 2022 08:41
Comments
(PA)

The Rolling Stones showed no signs of gathering moss last night as they rocked London’s Hyde Park. Are we getting nearer to the end of the road for Boris Johnson? The prime minister is this morning coming under intense pressure to say what he knew about Chris Pincher and when. Elsewhere, Keir Starmer is giving a big speech on Brexit.

Inside the bubble

Commons actions gets underway with education questions at 2.30pm followed by any urgent questions or statements. After that MPs will move onto more scrutiny of the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill. Tory MP Alexander Stafford has an adjournment debate calling for more teaching of medieval history in schools. Westminster hall petitions committee has a debate on assisted dying at 4.30pm.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in