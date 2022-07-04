Inside Politics: Under pressure

The Rolling Stones showed no signs of gathering moss last night as they rocked London’s Hyde Park. Are we getting nearer to the end of the road for Boris Johnson? The prime minister is this morning coming under intense pressure to say what he knew about Chris Pincher and when. Elsewhere, Keir Starmer is giving a big speech on Brexit.

Inside the bubble

Commons actions gets underway with education questions at 2.30pm followed by any urgent questions or statements. After that MPs will move onto more scrutiny of the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill. Tory MP Alexander Stafford has an adjournment debate calling for more teaching of medieval history in schools. Westminster hall petitions committee has a debate on assisted dying at 4.30pm.