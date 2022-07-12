Inside Politics: The hot topic

The Met Office has issued an extreme weather warning for the coming weekend, with temperatures expected to approach 40 degrees celsius. But the hottest topic in Westminster is the Tory leadership race (which has yet to feature much on the climate emergency). We now know when the winner will be announced, and we have a somewhat better of idea of who it might be than we did yesterday – though the field is still rather wide open.

Inside the bubble

The zombie cabinet meets this morning, as Boris Johnson tries to maintain the impression that he is delivering for the people who voted for him in 2019. John Major will no doubt gain banner headlines for his boring opinions about ministerial standards at the public administration committee at 11am. The Commons will sit from 11.30am, with questions to Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary and Liz Truss supporter. Main business is the Online Safety Bill, which has been attacked by Kemi Badenoch as part of her leadership campaign.