Inside Politics: Brexit factory shutdown risk and Starmer committed to Green New Deal
Ministers have failed to agree replacement on EU safety standards system, as Starmer vows to keep 2019 manifesto pledge, writes Matt Mathers
Superstar. Sky Brown has won bronze at the women’s skateboarding event in Tokyo. Britain’s youngest ever summer Olympian picks up Team GB’s first medal in the competition. Closer to home, the fallout over Brexit continues to roll on, Keir Starmer says Labour is committed to tackling the climate crisis, and the SNP is close to agreeing a deal with the Greens.
Inside the bubble
Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
