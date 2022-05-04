Brexit study finds UK nationals living in EU ‘embarrassed to be British’

A major study researching the experience of Brexit for UK citizens living in the EU has revealed the significant impact on their lives with many claiming they were “embarrassed” to be British.

In the survey of 1,328 British nationals living in the continent, many expressed serious concerns over their loss of free movement and voting rights and no longer seeing the UK as their home as a result of the monumental 2020 split.

Michaela Benson, the study’s co-lead, said it showed that if “the public narrative suggests Brexit is done and dusted, it has brought deep transformations to the lives of British citizens in the EU and EEA”.