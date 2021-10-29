An escalation in the fishing wars between France and Britain and the fall out from Rishi Sunak’s Budget dominate the news agenda this morning. Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador after a UK vessel was detained in French waters. Economists have warned that the chancellor’s spending plans will hit the youngest hardest, while other reports point to rising interest rates and the increasing tax burden. Elsewhere, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has apologised for comments she made at her party’s conference when she called Tories “scum”.

Inside the bubble

Commons business starts at 9.30am with debates on several private members’ bills, including a second reading of the Menopause (Support and Services) Bill from Labour’s Carolyn Harris.