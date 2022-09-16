Forget pomp and pageantry: mundane anxiety rules in my back garden

In this extraordinary week, the nation has understandably been focused on the upcoming funeral and interment of our dear beloved Queen Elizabeth. Meanwhile, I’ve spent a good amount of time trying to get something out of the ground that just won’t die.

For years, we’ve had designs on creating a car-parking space at the end of our garden, where it backs onto a quiet road. After a lengthy planning process, much delayed by Covid, we finally got work under way this week, as builders trundled in with digger in tow.

Ahead of their arrival, I had arranged the removal of a fairly hefty ash tree, which regrettably had to go because it was directly on the line of some foundations required for a retaining wall. A tree surgeon had completed the job a couple of months before. Except that it turns out he hadn’t.