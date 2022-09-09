The transition from one school year to the next always brings mixed feelings. Moving to a new school can feel seismic. Last September, it was my daughter beginning afresh, launching herself into secondary education with enthusiasm but not a little trepidation. This year, it’s been my son’s turn, moving from infant to junior school.

During his final days in year 2, back in July, it felt like an important era was drawing to a close. He had spent four years at his first school, including one in nursery, and had been truly happy there. The disruption of the coronavirus pandemic had first – in the initial, frightening lockdown – made us all realise just how good the place was, and how hard life was without the nurturing support of his excellent teachers and friends. Then, as schools reopened in difficult circumstances, we marvelled at the organisational brilliance and personal warmth of the staff, and we watched our son’s Covid anger and anxiety gradually dissipate.

At end of term events, we were not the only parents shedding tears. For us though, seeing our youngest child leave felt particularly final: we would no longer have any connection to an institution that had been integral to our family life since our daughter’s first day there nine years ago. We knew our son felt the loss too. On the occasions we walked past the gates during the summer holidays, he would look in sadly, reminding us either of a particularly notable moment in his time there, or of the fact that he wouldn’t be going back. He exclaimed at a huge sunflower that had been planted by the children before the last term had ended and that had now bloomed brilliantly; but then he felt gloomy that he wouldn’t be able to see it close at hand.