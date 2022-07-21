Airlines are about to get thumped as holidays from hell multiply

Count on this: there will be more scenes of chaos at airports, more holiday horror stories, more furious travellers venting their spleens in the print and broadcast media before this long, too hot summer is over.

We should spare a thought for the flight attendants. They aren’t responsible for this, yet they’ve been taking much of the heat by dint of the uniforms bearing the corporate logo they’re forced to wear.

Their employers got caught flat-footed by the industry’s rapid post-pandemic recovery. Seeking to emerge from the hibernation of lockdowns lean and mean, they got rid of too many people. They thought it would take years before the industry was back to its pre-lockdown height. It was more like a matter of weeks.