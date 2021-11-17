Who are the goodies and who are the baddies when it comes to Amazon’s row with Visa? Or are they both just baddies – a corporate Thanos vs Magneto with the poor consumer stuck in the middle brandishing a useless credit card?

Help! Where are the X-Men or the Avengers when you need them?

But first to the background. Amazon customers – including this one – have been emailed with warnings that their Visa credit cards will be no good from the middle of January 2022.