Why is the meme stock mania back?

After the collapse of GameStop in January it seemed like the internet meme-driven stock market frenzy was over. But it’s now back with a vengeance. Can anyone explain why? Ben Chu investigates

Thursday 03 June 2021 21:30
<p>The price of the US cinema chain AMC doubled on Wednesday after it offered free popcorn to its small investors</p>

(Reuters)

Earlier this year the US video game retailer GameStop became the subject of a spectacular stock market frenzy.

The shares in the ailing firm, which still mostly sells games through a network of bricks-and-mortar stores, exploded in value, from just $80m (£57.7m) in April 2020 to a peak of $24bn in January 2021.

There was no compelling real world business-related reason for the soaring valuation. Rather the stock was being pumped up by a community of non-professional traders, egging each other on online chat forums with amusing memes to push the share price ever higher.

