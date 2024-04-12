Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

INSIDE BUSINESS

AstraZeneca is paying its boss a record £19m a year. Is he worth it?

Pascal Soriot, who runs AstraZeneca, was already the highest paid leader of a FTSE100 company. But his controversial new pay deal has ignited fierce debate over how much is too much for top bosses, writes James Moore

Friday 12 April 2024 06:30
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot who will receive a pay package £18.7 million in 2024 (Justin Tallis/PA)
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot who will receive a pay package £18.7 million in 2024 (Justin Tallis/PA)

Is any employee worth paying £18.7m?

That’s the monster sum AstraZeneca has awarded its chief executive, Pascal Soriot, who’s in line for a £1.5m salary with the rest in mostly share-based bonuses.

Soriot is undoubtedly one of Britain’s top bosses. Over the past five years, AstraZeneca’s shares have increased by 82 per cent, turning £1,000 into £1,820 excluding dividend payments. By contrast, the FTSE 100 has improved by just under 7 per cent. Tracking the performance of the blue chip stock index would have made you just £1070 before dividends and charges.

