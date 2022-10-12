The Bank of England says its its emergency bond-buying scheme to calm markets will end Friday, even as the frantic gilts sell-off continued.

The cost of government borrowing over 10 years briefly surged to its highest level since 2008, as investors demanded higher returns.

It came as the FTSE100 closed at its lowest level in 18 months following grim news including ONS figures that show Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in August, putting the country even closer to recession.