Biden should look to Britain and Europe for Federal Reserve reform

Analysis: The president’s compromise on monetary policy shows why it’s so important to avoid politicising such a key role, writes Phil Thornton

Friday 03 December 2021 11:05
Comments
<p>US President Joe Biden</p>

US President Joe Biden

(REUTERS)

For Americans, their reaction to the stability at the top of their monetary policy regime may be a mix of relief and disappointment. Relief because Joe Biden has decided to nominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for another term, thus avoiding another ugly fight in Congress with Republicans who would have been determined to retain Donald Trump’s appointee.

Disappointment because he had an opportunity leave his mark by tipping Lael Brainard, a Fed governor of seven years’ standing and the favourite of the progressive wing of his Democrat party.

But for financial markets the overriding feeling is of a messy, unpredictable and highly politicised process.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in