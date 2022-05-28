The P&O Ferries boss is taking a leaf out of Johnson’s book on bad apologies
After the maritime firm sacked 800 employees by video message, the boss made a hollow plea reminiscent of our prime minister, Chris Blackhurst writes
With this prime minister, we’re getting used to apologies that aren’t really apologies. These are the ones where the word “sorry” is used but followed by something altogether unapologetic; a spot of boosterism, designed as Boris Johnson intends, to “move on”. It happened again this week with the publication of the Sue Gray report.
And clearly, it’s catching. In March, P&O Ferries sacked 800 staff members on video call. Once they’d been told, security guards ensured their removal from the ships so they could be replaced by cheap labour.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies