The P&O Ferries boss is taking a leaf out of Johnson’s book on bad apologies

With this prime minister, we’re getting used to apologies that aren’t really apologies. These are the ones where the word “sorry” is used but followed by something altogether unapologetic; a spot of boosterism, designed as Boris Johnson intends, to “move on”. It happened again this week with the publication of the Sue Gray report.

And clearly, it’s catching. In March, P&O Ferries sacked 800 staff members on video call. Once they’d been told, security guards ensured their removal from the ships so they could be replaced by cheap labour.