What will it take for Boris Johnson to realise what a mess Brexit is?

While the country has been grappling with the pandemic, businesses have been dealing with an extra burden. Brexit.

According to Boris Johnson, the difficulties they’re encountering in dealing with the new post-EU arrangements amount to “teething problems”.

What, though, does he know? This, after all, is a prime minister who, according to his former chief adviser, was completely dismissive of Covid-19, referring to it as “another scare story like the swine flu”. So unconcerned was Johnson, apparently, that he was prepared to be injected with a dose of the virus on live TV.