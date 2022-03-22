Inside Business
Boris Johnson’s push for more nuclear power concerns me
The Treasury is said to be resisting the prime minister’s enthusiasm for nuclear power. It is right to be cautious, argues James Moore
Any sentence featuring both “Boris Johnson” and “gung-ho” is usually an indication that it’s time to run away. Fast.
When the same sentence includes “nuclear power” it becomes necessary to add “as far away as possible”. Perhaps New Zealand? The west coast of Canada, maybe? Vancouver is supposed to be a great city to live in.
Anyone know a good estate agent out there, because sometimes dreams come true. And that includes bad ones such as the British prime minister fixating upon nuclear power, appearing to see it as a bag full of magic beans.
